SHERIFF ASKS HELP TO SOLVE SHOOTING IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery
 
February 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded a man shortly after 1:30 this morning in Lemon Grove.
 
The shooting occurred in a parking lot in front of a business in the 7600 block of Broadway. 

According to a media release from the Sheriff’s department, several people inside the business told deputies they sheltered in place after hearing the sound of gunfire.  Two customers went outside and found a man who had been shot.  Believing an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time, they put the victim inside their car and drove him to the hospital.  His condition is unknown.

There is no suspect description at this time.  If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.  You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
 

