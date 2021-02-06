SHERIFF ASKS HELP TO SOLVE SHOOTING IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

February 6, 2021 (Lemon Grove) — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded a man shortly after 1:30 this morning in Lemon Grove.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in front of a business in the 7600 block of Broadway.

According to a media release from the Sheriff’s department, several people inside the business told deputies they sheltered in place after hearing the sound of gunfire. Two customers went outside and found a man who had been shot. Believing an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time, they put the victim inside their car and drove him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.