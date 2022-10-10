SHERIFF FINDS MISSING SPRING VALLEY TEEN

East County News Service

October 10, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Alena “Gracie” Mitchem, a 15-year-old Spring Valley teen missing since September 22, was found yesterday by the San Diego County Sheriff department and is safe. Her family has been notified, according to a media release issued today by the Sheriff.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, as well as the fact that this incident involves a minor, this is all the information that can be released at this time,” says Lieutenant Kevin Ralph at the Sheriff’s Major Crimes division.

The Sheriff’s media statement adds, “The Sheriff's Department would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. We also want to thank our partner law enforcement agencies for their help in this case.”

ECM was the first media outlet to report on the missing teen, in response to pleas from her family members on social media seeking help to locate her. Soon after, the Sheriff sent out a press release. The search went viral on social media and the case was listed on national missing person sites.

Gracie’s mother, Shannon Hoffman, previously told ECM that the family believed Gracie was lured away by a stranger she met through Playstation, a gaming platform. She insisted her daughter was not a typical runaway, and it appears her instincts were correct.

Tonight, she told ECM, "It’s an ongoing criminal investigation. I can’t comment on details currently," but Gracie's mother confirmed, "She was returned to San Diego this morning and she is home now."

Gracie’s father, Allen Mitchem, posted earlier today on Facebook, “Much love to everyone who helped us through all this. Now we have a lot of recovery to work on with her and as a family. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. She’s safe!”