SHERIFF GORE: GUN STORES CAN SELL DURING COVID-19, BUT MUST PROVIDE SOCIAL DISTANCING

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo Courtesy: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

March 26, 2020 (San Diego) – The California Governor’s stay-home order during the COVID-19 emergency allows Sheriff’s to determine whether gun stores are essential businesses. San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore announced that local gun stores an remain open, provided they comply with the county’s public health order requirements for social distancing and consider these alternative means of operation.

No groups of 10 or more people are allowed in any space and at least six feet must be maintained between people. As a result, Sheriff Gore says, “I am asking all retail firearms establishments to look at alternative sales options which might include scheduling appointments” to prevent lines and comply with health requirements.

Sheriff Gore says licensed firearms retailers provide a valuable public safety service by performing background checks on guns and ammunition buyers. He indicates that if gun stores were shut down, buyers might turn to black market sources illegally.