Sheriff identifies man found hanged in jail cell

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East County News Service

March 14, 2026 (San Diego) – A man who died of an apparent suicide by hanging in the San Diego Central Jail on March 8 has been identified as Grant Parker, 34.  Parker was arrested February 15 on charges of murder and assault in the stabbing death of a man in downtown San Diego.

Parker was alone in his cell when deputies found him at 2:55 p.m. They attempted life-saving treatment, asked for help from the facility’s medical staff and called 9-1-1.  Paramedics with San Diego Fire Department also performed potentially life-saving measures and transported Parker to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

 


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