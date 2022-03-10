SHERIFF RELEASES SKETCH OF RED-HAIRED MAN SUSPECTED IN TRYING TO LURE CHILD INTO CAR IN CASA DE ORO

Source: Rancho San Diego Sheriff substation

March 10, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Take a good look at this sketch. The man you see here is suspected of approaching a student and demanding she get in his car while she was walking to school in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley.

It happened on February 28 just before 9:00 a.m. as a 13-year-old girl was walking to Spring Valley Academy, which is located in the 3900 block of Conrad Drive.

The girl told detectives she crossed a parking lot in the 9600 block of Campo Road when a man driving a black Toyota Prius asked if she needed a ride. She says she declined and that's when the driver demanded she get into his car. The girl told detectives she ran across the street to avoid the situation. She made it to campus safely and reported the incident to school staff.

The incident was reported to the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station on March 4.

The student describes the driver as a white man between 29 and 30 years old with short, curly red hair and crooked teeth. He was wearing reading glasses and had a clean-shaven face.

The Toyota Prius the man was driving is described as a newer model car with no distinctive markings or stickers. The girl says she saw 7, B and 1 on the car's license plate. The digits are believed to be in that order, but it is unknown where in the license plate the numbers are located.

As Sheriff's Detectives investigate this incident, there appears to be no connection at this time to two other recent incidents of strangers approaching children in Spring Valley.

Parents and guardians, you may want to remind your children about basic safety precautions when it comes to strangers:

It is always a good idea to avoid walking alone.

If a stranger approaches and attempts to have a conversation with you, do not respond. Walk or run away.

Do not accept anything from a stranger.

Do not get in the vehicle of a stranger, regardless of what they tell you.

Report the incident to your parents and/or school personnel, and most importantly, the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.