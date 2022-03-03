SHERIFF RELEASES SKETCHES OF SUSPECTS IN SPRING VALLEY CHILD LURING CASES

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

March 3, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Detectives from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station are releasing sketches of the men believed to be involved in at least one of two child luring incidents in Spring Valley.

The first incident happened on February 17 near the 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of Campo Road. A 17-year-old girl was outside of the store and reported she was approached by a black man wearing a black ski mask and a black t-shirt. The man was sitting in a black Dodge Challenger by himself. No other people were seen inside of the car. The man asked the teenage girl if she would like a ride. When she declined, the man threatened to put her in his car. The teen ran away and is currently safe at home with her family.

The second incident happened on February 28 near Kempton Street Elementary School in the 700 block of Kempton Street. The 10-year-old girl in this incident did not get into the man's car and is safe with her family.

The girl in the second incident told detectives the person who followed her is a black man between 30 and 40 years old driving a black four-door sedan with dark rims (see above sketch).

She also told detectives the driver had a passenger who she describes as a light skinned man between 30 and 40 years old (see above sketch).

Upon further investigation by detectives, these two child luring incidents appear to be unrelated.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.