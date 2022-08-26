SHERIFF RELEASES SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF RAMONA BURGLARS

East County News Service

August 26, 2022 (Ramona) – The San Diego Sheriff tweeted a video today seeking public help to identify suspects in a Ramona Crime. The Tweet states: Do you recognize anyone in this surveillance video? They are suspected in a burglary at a business in the 2000 block of Main Street in Ramona on August 12. If you have any information, call @SDSORamona Detective Sobczak at (760) 738-2488 or @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.

View video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1562935445553500160