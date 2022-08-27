SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS

By Miriam Raftery

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.

San Diego County in recent years has had the highest number of inmate deaths of any major county in California, prompting a state investigation and calls for legislative intervention. This year alone, 16 inmates have died in custody, including five during July alone, with fentanyl a leading cause. A state audit earlier this year was highly critical of the high death rate, which has also prompted a lawsuit and discussion in the campaign among candidates seeking to become the next sheriff.

Results from newly implemented urinalysis screenings done by the Sheriff’s department between July 1 and July 24 found that 419 of 504 samples tested positive for at least one drug, NBC San Diego reports, and 197 tested positive for fentanyl. Half the inmates tested had methamphetamine in their systems.

Although many drug-related deaths have occurred in custody, jail staff have also saved many lives. As of August 4, Naloxene (Narcan) has been used 129 on inmates suspected of overdosing, NBC San Diego reported.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s department states that its staff members “make extraordinary effort and work hard every day to keep our jails safe, despite a substance use epidemic in our communities and amongst people in-custody…. That commitment includes keeping drugs out of the jails. Drug interdiction depends upon technology, which includes the use of body scanners.

“We also understand the importance of collaboration and working together to accomplish big goals. When Chairman Nathan Fletcher asked what more the San Diego County Board of Supervisors could do, we were happy to help shape and support a Board Action that was approved today.”

That action will help with the $200,000 purchase, using the Sheriff's Department existing budget, of a new body scanner and up to eight additional scanners over the next five years to augment existing equipment.

The San Diego Medical Examiner's preliminary data shows more than 1,300 accidental overdose deaths in San Diego County in 2021. The data also shows there were 812 accidental overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2021. That marks an 867% increase (or an additional 728 deaths) since 2016.

“The Sheriff's Department is seeing the same trend in the increase of drug overdoses in county jails as in the general population of San Diego County,” the Sheriff’s department states. “We have instituted several changes as part of our immediate plan toward improved drug intervention and health care in the jails.”

In June, the department began a more thorough assessment of each arriving inmate during the booking process.

“We have instituted urine screenings at intake. Those results are showing a disproportionate number of people coming into our custody are using illicit drugs. We are identifying better ways to manage a population that may be under the influence of illicit drugs and experiencing withdrawal symptoms,” the Sheriff’s release states.

People in custody at all county jails now have access to self-deploy Naloxone, a lifesaving mediation to combat overdoses.

The new intake assessment includes screening to identify individuals who are at risk of withdrawal from drugs or alcohol.

“We will soon incorporate scoring based on the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment Alcohol Scale (CIWA) and Clinical Opiate Withdrawal Scale (COWS). This scoring will allow for better treatment and management of withdrawal symptoms,” the Sheriff’s department indicates. This is part of the expansion of the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) in our detention facilities.

“Combatting drug smuggling and drug use in county jails has become one of our primary areas of focus in the detentions setting. We continue to explore technology that will reinforce that work,” the release concludes.

To learn more about how the Sheriff's Department screens all individuals being booked into our custody for substance abuse, click here.