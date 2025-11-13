Sheriff searches for teen wanted on weapons violations after shooting in Poway field: body army and gun parts in home

East County News Service

November 13, 2025 (Poway) – San Diego County Sheriff seeks public help to locate Cameron Johnson, 18, on weapons violations.

On Nov. 11, deputies from the Sheriff’s station in Poway responded to multiple calls reporting a man shooting a rifle in an open field near Hidden Valley Drive and Birch Lane in Poway. Johnson, who was dressed in military-style camouflage fatigue, fled from deputies. The officers found a rifle with no serial number in the brush nearby.

Despite an hours-long search involving deputies, a helicopter and search dogs, Johnson was not located. A search warrant was issued for his home, where deputies found body armor and unserialized gun parts.

Johnson is wanted for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of an unserialized assault rifle and violation of a gun restraining order. It is unclear whether he may still be armed, though Lieutenant Colin Hebeler says there is no evidence at this time to suggest he is a threat to the community.

If anyone has information about Johnson's whereabouts, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200.