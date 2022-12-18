SHERIFF SEEKS ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED AMID SWAT TEAM OPERATION IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

December 18, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department seeks public help to find Mario Sandoval, 32, who aimed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded to a call reporting domestic violence shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday to the home in the 8900 block of Spring Place in Spring Valley.

Sandoval was in an argument with his wife and refused to let her leave. After he threatened her with a gun, she was able to escape, says Sergeant James McCurty.

“Deputies surrounded the home and made sure all involved parties inside Sandoval's home and the surrounding homes were evacuated,” Sgt. McCurty says.Evacuees were provided resources from the Red Cross.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Sandoval inside the home, the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) was utilized to search the home, but Sandoval was not located. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Sandoval is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public. If anyone has information on Sandoval's location, they are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.