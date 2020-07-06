SHERIFF SEEKS HELP TO FIND TEEN MISSING SINCE MAY 7

By Miriam Raftery

July 6, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Today, the Rancho Sa Diego Sheriff’s Station announced it seeks public help to find Christalyne Suyat. The 19-year-old was last seen on May 7 and was reported missing by her family on May 14.

She is believed to be staying in the areas between Spring Valley and Chula Vista; there is also a possibility she may be in a hospital, according to the missing persons flyer.

She has a rose tattoo on her right hand, a Roman numeral tattoo on her left forearm, and a mole on her left cheek. She is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair; she is 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Suyat's whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Refer to: San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #20120933

Forward information to Deputy Troy Holliday, Troy.Holliday@sdsheriff.org.