SHERIFF SEEKS HELP TO SOLVE STABBING DEATH OF CAL FIRE CAPTAIN IN RAMONA

Update 4:30 p.m.: The victim has been identified as Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 10 News reports. On Facebook, Cal Fire confirms, "It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca “Becky” Marodi. Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family."

By Miriam Raftery

February 18, 2025 (Ramona) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s department is seeking tips from the public to identify who brutally stabbed a woman in Ramona repeatedly last night. The victim died after the suspect fled the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon shortly before 9 p.m. They found the victim, a 50-year-old Hispanic woman, with multiple stab wounds inside a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Rd. Despite life-saving efforts by deputies and Cal Fire paramedics, the woman died at the scene.

“At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the homicide are still unclear. Currently there is no suspect information,” says Lieutenant Michael Krugh.

Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the facts of the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time. We assure the public that we are using all available resources to thoroughly investigate and seek justice in this case,” Krugh concludes.