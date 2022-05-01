SHERIFF SEEKS LEADS ON SUSPICIOUS FIRES IN NORTH COUNTY

Man seen setting multiple fires in Vista. Man seen setting multiple fires in Vista.

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

May 1, 2022 (Vista) - The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the North County.

On April 28 just before 4:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station responded to a report of a brush fire near the intersection of La Tortuga Drive and Hacienda Drive in the City of Vista.

Witnesses reported seeing a man starting multiple brush fires. Earlier in the day, deputies and the Vista Fire Department responded to another fire in the same area which was quickly extinguished.

The Oceanside Police Department also reported a man trying to start a fire approximately two miles away just before 8:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating and asking the public for any information about these suspicious fires. Call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.