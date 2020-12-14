SHERIFF SEEKS WITNESSES TO DEADLY SHOOTING IN SPRING VALLEY PARKING LOT

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

December 14, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Last night just after 8:20 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot at 8600 Jamacha Rd., Spring Valley. Deputies found 39-years-old Carlos Enrique Callejas, of Chula Vista, who had been shot.

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures and were relieved by San Miguel Fire Department paramedics, but they were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department.