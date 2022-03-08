SHERIFF WARNS OF RED-HAIRED STRANGER IN BLACK PRIUS WHO DEMANDED SPRING VALLEY STUDENT, 13, GET IN HIS CAR

March 8, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station is warning parents to be aware after a stranger approached a student in Spring Valley on Monday, February 28 just before 9:00 a.m. while a student was walking to Spring Valley Academy. The incident was reported to the Sheriff's Department on Friday, March 4.

The 13-year-old student told detectives she crossed a parking lot of a nearby drug store in the 9600 block of Campo Road when a man inside of a black Toyota Prius asked if she needed a ride, says detective Brian Keshka. She says she declined and that's when the driver demanded she get into his car. The girl told detectives she ran across the street to avoid the situation. She made it to campus safely and reported the incident to school staff.

The student describes the driver as a white man between 29 and 30 years old with short, curly, red hair. He was wearing reading glasses and had a clean shaven face. The Toyota Prius was a newer model with no distinctive markings or stickers. She says she saw 7, B and 1 on the car's license plate. The digits are believed to be in that order, but it is unknown where in the license plate the numbers are located.

As detectives investigate this incident, there appears to be no connection at this time to two other recent incidents of strangers approaching children in Spring Valley.

Parents and guardians, you may want to remind your children about basic safety precautions when it comes to strangers:

It is always a good idea to avoid walking alone.

If a stranger approaches and attempts to have a conversation with you, do not respond. Walk or run away.

Do not accept anything from a stranger.

Do not get in the vehicle of a stranger, regardless of what they tell you.

Report the incident to your parents and/or school personnel, and most importantly, the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.