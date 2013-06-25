SHERIFF'S DEPT. HOLDING GUNS FOR GIFT CARDS EVENT

East County News Services

Aug. 18, 2025 (La Mesa) -- As part of a broad effort to get unwanted firearms off the street, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is holding a "Guns for Gift Cards" event in La Mesa.

The sheriff's department is partnering with the city of La Mesa for the event, set for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 23 at the La Mesa Civic Center, and is offering $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 gift cards for assault weapons that are turned in.

Guns must be in working order and be placed, unloaded, in the trunk of the owners' vehicles. A deputy will provide instructions at the event. All weapons collected will be destroyed.

The gun safety event will also offer free gun cable locks while supplies last, and there will be no questions asked, according to the sheriff's department.

The La Mesa Civic Center is at 4825 Date Ave., in La Mesa.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department holds these events as a part of a broader effort to get unwanted firearms off the streets and out of the community.

The goal is to provide a safe and anonymous way for people to dispose of unwanted guns, which officials say helps to prevent them from being used in crimes, accidental shootings or suicides.

The events also serve as a public education and outreach opportunity to discuss safety and violenec prevention.

Sheriff's deparment statistics show that there were more than 1,300 firearm-related deaths in the county from 2017-22, and from 2017-21, the most common manner of homicide and suicide in the county were by firearms.

Compared to 2022, the number of homicides in the San Diego region involving a firearm decreased from 58 percent in 2022 to 44 percent in 2023. Firearm-related homicide rates are highest among those 25 to 44.