SHOOTING DEATH IN POTRERO

East County News Service

December 30, 2022 (Potrero) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Potrero. A possible suspect has been detained.

Yesterday shortly after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a radio call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1000 block of Harris Ranch Road in Potrero. They found the victim on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso, says Lieutenant Chris Steffen.

The Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a nearby Cal Fire station to await a Mercy Air flight to a hospital, but unfortunately the man died before the Mercy Air helicopter arrived.

“Soon after deputies arrived on scene, they obtained information of a 33-year-old man who may have been involved in the incident. That man had subsequently left the area in a motor home,” says Lt. Steffen.

Deputies located the man driving a motorhome westbound on Hwy 94 about two miles from the incident location. A traffic stop was conducted, and the man was detained.

“We are still determining this man's level of involvement in the incident,” Lt. Steffen states.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances and motivation are. “The relationship between the men is unknown at this time. No firearms have been recovered at this time,” Lt. Steffen says, adding that the identity of the victim is known but his name will not be released until family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.