SHOOTING DEATH IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

November 4, 2021 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was shot in Spring Valley late last night.

Deputies responded to multiple calls around 12:22 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Troy Street. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station arrived and learned that the victim was taken to a hospital by three concerned citizens, but despite treatment at the hospital, he did not survive.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family.

“The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. There is no one in custody for this incident,” says Lieutenant Joel Stranger.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.