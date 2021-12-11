SHOOTING DEATH IN SPRING VALLEY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

 

December 11, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Shortly after 11 p.m. last night, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue in Spring Valley. Deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment.

 

They provided lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel, but were unable to save the victim, who died at the scene, says Lieutenant Thomas Siever. 

 

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the crime.

 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon