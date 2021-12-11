SHOOTING DEATH IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

December 11, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Shortly after 11 p.m. last night, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue in Spring Valley. Deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment.

They provided lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel, but were unable to save the victim, who died at the scene, says Lieutenant Thomas Siever.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the crime.