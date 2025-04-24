SHOOTING ON FIRST STREET PROMPTS SCHOOL LOCKDOWN IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

April 24, 2025 (El Cajon) – A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Jaquis Holiday, 26, this morning in the 300 block of North First Street in El Cajon.

El Cajon Valley High School was placed on temporary lockdown and two nearby elementary schools followed secure campus protocols as a precaution, although the shooting was not tied to any of the schools.

Multiple 9-1-1 callers reporter the shooting around 10:13 a.m. Officers responded and found the victim suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

“During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and were involved in an argument before the shooting,” says Lieutenant Nick Spreco. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Terrell Gibbs.

At 4:30 p.m., Gibbs contacted the El Cajon Police Department and agreed to surrender himself to detectives. He was taken into custody on homicide charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311or submit tips anonymously through sdcrimestoppers.org.