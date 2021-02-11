SHOOTING AT SINGING HILLS GOLF RESORT AT SYCUAN

February 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Yesterday around 6:00 p.m., Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Sycuan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and found a man who had been shot in a hotel room at the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan in unincorporated El Cajon. They provided lifesaving measures until relieved by Sycuan Fire Department personnel. The man was transported to a local area hospital, but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The identity of the victim is known to investigators; however, his name is being withheld pending family notification, says Lt. Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.