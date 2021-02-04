SHOOTING STARS: NIGHT SKY PHOTOGRAPHY COURSE MARCH 11

East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

February 4, 2021 (Julian) – A free virtual night sky photography course will be offered March 11 from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. with Kevin Wixom, who has been shooting the night skies for years in San Diego, Hawaii and other places.

The program is sponsored by the Julian Art Guild.

“Have you always wanted to shoot the milky way and stars in the night sky?” an email promoting the free course asks. “This sort seminar will provide the information you need to get started.”

The seminar will cover camera settings, types of lenses, processing techniques and details on shooting in the field.

It will be held online via Zoom, which you can access via a computer or smart phone.

To register and receive an informational packet plus link to the Zoom conference call, send an email to info@julianartsguild.org.

For more information on Kevin Wixom, see www.kevinwixomphotography.smugmug.com.