East County News Service

September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the County of San Diego, invites you to “Shop & Dine La Mesa” to enjoy free family-friendly activities, entertainment, a car show, raffle prizes, live music and more.

The event takes place at The Marketplace at Lake Murray Village (at the corner of Lake Murray Blvd. and Baltimore Drive) in La Mesa on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.