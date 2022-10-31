SHOP FAIR TRADE IN LA MESA DECEMBER 4

Source: Shop Fair Trade

October 31, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Shop Fair Trade this Christmas will be held at St. Martin of Tours Parish in La Mesa on Sunday, Dec. 4th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You’re invited to shop for beautiful, handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts from local store Fair Trade Décor, The Guatemala Project, and local vendors including Lumily, SSEKO/Noonday and Ember Arts Jewelry. In addition, you can meet Dressember, founder Blythe Hill celebrating a 10-year anniversary with a special documentary at 11 a.m.

Also enjoy shopping for Equal Exchange coffee, chocolate and tea. There will be a pancake breakfast hosted by Troop 51, handmade quilts, Christmas ornaments, cards and bake sale in addition to fair trade products.

For more information, contact Anne Pacheco at (619) 466-3241.