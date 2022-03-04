SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT HITS OFFICER WITH BAT, FACES ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE

By Miriam Raftery

March 4, 2022 (El Cajon) – A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Parkway Plaza in El Cajon has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after reportedly striking a police officer with a baseball bat.

El Cajon Police Department received a call from Walmart’s loss prevention department around 3:39 p.m. today reporting that a suspect trying to steal sporting goods merchandise had made violent threats to employees while brandishing an aluminum baseball bat, which belonged to the store. Loss prevention had followed the suspect through the store but lost sight of him.

A uniformed ECPD officer arrived within two minutes of the call being received, says Lieutenant Will Guerin.

“As the officer approached Walmart from the parking lot, the suspect exited the store, while still armed with the aluminum baseball bat, and confronted the officer,” Lt. Guerin says. “The officer gave the suspect commands to drop the bat; however, within approximately five seconds, the suspect charged at the officer with the bat raised above his head. As the suspect reached the officer, he forcefully swung the bat at the officer’s head.”

According to police, the officer was able to partially deflect the blow, which struck him on the upper arm. The officer immediately tackled the suspect and held him on the ground, where he violently struggled.

Once other officers arrived on scene, the suspect was handcuffed and placed under arrest, but continued to violently struggle, at which time he was placed into further restraints to protect his safety and the safety of the officers.

Heartland Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and tended to the officer. The officer suffered bruising, swelling, and pain to his upper arm, but declined to be transported to a hospital. The suspect suffered minor superficial abrasions as a result of him struggling with the officers.

Records checks of the suspect, who was identified as Julian Sebastien Kurko, 26, revealed between 2014 and 2019 he had three felony convictions for violent crimes.

In two of the crimes Kurko was convicted for, law enforcement officers were the victims. In both cases, Kurko was sentenced to one year in state prison; however, both of the sentences were stayed and the suspect didn’t serve any time in prison. The suspect is not currently on probation or parole.

It is unclear why the suspect did not receive prison time, since a third violent felony conviction mandates a state prison term of 25 years to life.

The suspect was booked into San Diego County Central Jail for multiple felony charges, including robbery and attempted murder on a police officer.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.