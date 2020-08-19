SHOTS FIRED AT VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 94 NEAR COLLEGE AVE.

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

August 19, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – Around 3:30 this morning, the driver of a Cadillac was shot by someone in a dark sedan that followed him for several miles, then pulled up next to the driver’s side, firing through the window. The incident occurred on State Route 94 east, just west of the College Avenue exit.

The victim, a 63-year old San Diego man, was not injured but his vehicle was struck and the driver's side window shattered, says California Highway Patrol officer Travis Garrow. He exited the freeway and called 911 as the suspect vehicle continued on highway 94 eastbound.

The CHP interviewed the victim and processed the vehicle, also shutting the highway down for 20 minutes starting at 6 a.m., shortly after dawn.