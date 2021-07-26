SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE FLOODING TONIGHT, WARM WEATHER ON THE WAY

East County News Service

July 26, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - The National Weather Service forecasts isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts this evening, with flash flooding possible in some areas. There is a chance of more thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

Dry, warmer weather is anticipated Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the high 80s in inland valleys and mountains and triple digit temperatures in the desert areas.

Thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and deserts again Friday through Sunday.