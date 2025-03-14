SINGING HILLS GOLF CLUB UNVEILS ITS NEW MENU WITH A TWIST

East County News Service

Photos courtesy of Singing Hills Golf Club

March 14, 2025 (El Cajon) - As the season changes, so do cravings. Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan is thrilled to introduce three new menus, available now, featuring chef-inspired dishes that blend both traditional and modern Mexican-American flavors with locally sourced, fresh ingredients.

Singing Hills Golf Club will offer guests its new breakfast menu from 6:30 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Guests will enjoy dishes from the menu, including Chef’s Chilaquiles, Tacos De Papa, Steak & Eggs, Avocado Smash, and Mayan Pancakes, among others.

For lunch and dinner, guests can enjoy the new menu between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. The menu is separated into five different sections, featuring choices between Baja Shrimp Tacos, Señor Burrito, Rib-Eye Bistro, salads, and more. Prime rib will also be available between 4 to 9 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Those looking to enjoy brunch on the weekends will enjoy the new brunch menu from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The menu will include options, including Challah Berry French Toast, Oaxacan Chicken Sandwich, Fish & Chips, and Huevo Rancheros, among others.