Single mom dies three weeks after being hit by car in El Cajon

East County News Service

January 5, 2026 (El Cajon) — Susana Gascon, 39, was crossing Mollison Street in El Cajon on December 6 when she was struck by a sedan. Paramedics transported her to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died on December 28.

“This tragic incident resulted in a severe brain injury and multiple bone fractures,” her sister, Alicia Gascon, wrote on a GoFundMe page to help the family. “Susana was an incredibly dedicated single mother of three young children. She adored and lived for her children.”