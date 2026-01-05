Single mom dies three weeks after being hit by car in El Cajon

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

 

January 5, 2026 (El Cajon) — Susana Gascon, 39, was crossing Mollison Street in El Cajon on December 6 when she was struck by a sedan. Paramedics transported her to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died on December 28.

 

“This tragic incident resulted in a severe brain injury and multiple bone fractures,” her sister, Alicia Gascon, wrote on a GoFundMe page to help the family. “Susana was an incredibly dedicated single mother of three young children. She adored and lived for her children.”


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

International Student Exchange