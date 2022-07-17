A SIP OF JULIAN JULY 30 -- TASTING ROOMS OFFER SAMPLES OF WINE, BEER, HARD CIDER, OR CRAFT COCKTAILS

Source: Julian Chamber of Commerce

July 17, 2022 (Julian) -- On Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Julian Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the 7th annual Sip of Julian. The Sip features many of Julian’s alcoholic beverage purveyors.

“Proof that we’re not just about apples and great pie, we have growers and producers of wine, craft beer, craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties,” the invitation on the Chamber website states.

This event is a fundraising benefit for Julian’s Annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Celebration happening November, 2022. This annual event ushers in the holiday season with music and lighting the town Christmas tree.

The event gives tasters time to enjoy samples paired with small bites at each venue, take in the scenery, and spend a relaxing day enjoying the sights and sounds of Julian. Ticket holders have the options of a self-guided day throughout Julian to visit the various participating locations, or to purchase a ticket with shuttle service, so that you may relax and let the comfortable vans take you from place to place in a flexible way that allows you to enjoy the event.

“Summer is a beautiful time in Julian and this event allows you to sample the region’s fine crafted beverages, taste gourmet bites, and explore the backcountry. It’s a perfect excuse to book a quaint room and make it a weekend adventure!” the invitation states.

Attendees will receive a commemorative glass and wine tote.

This is an age 21 and over event. Age verification, along with distribution of maps and logo glasses begins at 10:00 a.m. the day of the event at the Julian Chamber of Commerce located at Town Hall, 2129 Main Street.

Julian is an historic community located in the San Diego County Mountains at an elevation of 4200 feet. Quaint shops and restaurants, unique bed and breakfasts, hotels, and lodges all welcome visitors to enjoy a getaway in the country.

Tickets cost $35 for the event, or $50 for the event plus shuttle service from WTT Transportation Time.