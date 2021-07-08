SIP OF JULIAN ON JULY 31: TASTING ROOMS OFFER SAMPLES OF WINE, BEER, HARD CIDER AND CRAFT COCKTAILS

East County News Service

July 8, 2021 (Julian) -- On Saturday, July 31, the Julian Chamber of Commerce will co-host the 6th Annual Sip of Julian featuring alcoholic beverages and local cuisine.

“Proof that we’re not just about apples and great pie, we have growers and producers of wine, craft beer,, craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties,” the event website states.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and gives tasters time to enjoy their samples paired with small bites at each venue, take in the scenery and spend a relaxing day enjoying the sights and sounds of Julian. Ticket holders have the options of a self-guided day throughout Julian to visit the various participating locations, or to purchase a ticket with shuttle service, so that you may relax and let comfortable vans take you from place to place in a flexible way that allows you to enjoy the event.

“Summer is a beautiful time in Julian and this event allows you to sample the region’s fine crafted beverages, taste gourmet bites, and explore the backcountry. It’s a perfect excuse to book a quaint room and make it a weekend adventure!” the event promotional material states.

Sales are limited and the event sold out in 2019. (No event was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.) Attendees will receive a commemorative glass and wine tote.

Age verification, along with distribution of maps and logo glasses begins at 10:00 a.m. the day of the event at the Julian Chamber of Commerce located at Town Hall, 2129 Main Street.

This event is a fundraising benefit for Julian’s Annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Celebration happening Saturday, November 27th, 2021. This annual event in Julian, a historic gold mining town, ushers in the holiday season with music and lighting the town Christmas tree.

This is a 21 and over event.

Confirmed participating in 2021:

Blue Door Winery

Calico Cidery

Menghini Winery

Volcan Mountain Winery

Julian Wine & Chocolate

Julian Beer Company

Nickel Beer

The Cooler

Julian Hard Cider

Red Barn at Wynola Pizza

Tickets are $35 for the event and $50 for event with shuttle service from WTT Transportation.