SIX ARRESTED IN SWEEP OF ILLEGAL DISPENSARIES

East County News Service

July 29, 2020 (San Diego) – Yesterday morning, Tuesday, deputies and investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, assisted by San Diego and Chula Vista police officers, served search warrants at five illegal marijuana dispensaries in Spring Valley, Lakeside, and Chula Vista. Search warrants were also served at two related residences in Jamul and San Diego, as well as a storage facility in Spring Valley, says Sergeant Zheath Sanchez with the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators seized more than 1.1 million dollars in cash, as well as more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, concentrated cannabis, suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, and twenty firearms including three semi-automatic rifles.

As a result of this operation, six adults were arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges. Samir Shoshani, 34, of Jamul and Iisin Mikha, 28, of Michigan were arrested for conspiracy and operating/maintaining a drug house. Melanie Garcia, 20, of Las Vegas was arrested for operating/maintaining a drug house. Brandon Ceja, 23,of San Diego was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ariel Brown, 23 of Chula Vista was arrested for possession of metal knuckles and cannabis for sale. Faith Ford, 22, of San Diego was arrested for possessing cannabis for sale.

The presumption of innocence is the legal principle that one is considered innocent until proven guilty. (Wikipedia)

Photo, right: Blind Lady Justice

Deputies assigned to the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station worked in conjunction with multiple allied agencies to address numerous community complaints related to unlicensed and illegal marijuana dispensaries, some in residential neighborhoods and near local schools.

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing collaborative investigation being conducted with the assistance of the District Attorney's Office and San Diego County Code Compliance Officers.

Two of the illegal marijuana dispensaries were located in Spring Valley, in the 9900 block of Dolores Street and the 9500 block of Kenwood Drive. Two were located in Lakeside: 8500 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard and the 900 block of Greenfield Drive in Lakeside.The fifth illegal marijuana dispensary was located in Chula Vista: 300 block of Palomar Street in Chula Vista.

------------------------------------------------

To report illegal activity, you can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3 anonymous tip app at sdcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.