SIX FATALITIES IN TIERRASANTA PLANE CRASH

Update 5 p.m.-- The music agency Sound Talent Group in El Cajon announced that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, who is also a pilot, were aboard the plane and died in the crash. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), six people were on the plane and all perished.

Update 8 a.m.-- SDPD reports all fires are out, except for one vehicle fire. They anticipate remaining on scene for 24 hours. Approximately 100 people are displaced.

May 22, 2025 (San Diego) -- Multiple homes and vehicles caught fire due to a Cessna plane that crashed in Tierrasanta. Evacuations are in place in the are of Salmon, Sample and Sculpin Streets per San Diego Police.

.At least 15 homes in an area of military housing are impacted, per 10 News. There are multple fatalities, but authorities believe all were aboard the plane. While officials initially reported no hospitalizations, later reports indicate at least two residents were transported to hospitals for minor injuries and/or smoke inhalation.

﻿An evacuation site is set up at Miller Elementary, 4343 Shields St.

There is heavy traffic congestion; avoid the crash area just west of the Admiral Baker golf course near Murphy Canyon.

If you smell jet fuel or find debris, call 619-531-2000. SB Santo Rd closed at Aero Dr.

Both Hancock and Miller elementary schools will be closed Thursday. Child care for both schools will be provided at Miller Elementary, per CBS 8.

The FAA willl investigate the cause of the crash.

The plane is believed to have been approaching Montgomery Field at the time of the crash amid foggy conditions. It is not yet known how many people were on board the Cessna, which can carry up to eight people.

View press release with fire officials, police, city and military representatives: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1DXGyqOqVeeGM