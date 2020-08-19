SIX MEN DETAINED AFTER SHOOTOUT IN LA MESA; THREE “ARMED AND DANGEROUS” SUSPECTS IN DARK SUV REMAIN AT LARGE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

August 19, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police Department seeks witnesses to shootings at a strip mall last night in the 7400 block of El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa. Despite multiple shots fired at a business and vehicle, there are no known injuries.

At 8:05 p.m, officers received several 911 calls reporting shots fired. Arriving within minutes, officers discovered the target was a business in a strip mall with its front window apparently shattered by gunfire, says Lt. Brian Stoney.

At least four men were inside the business and were detained by officers for questioning. Officers also observed a vehicle with bullet holes in the front windshield drive away as they arrived. They stopped and detained two men in the vehicle for questioning.

“Witnesses reported seeing at least three additional subjects armed with handguns shooting towards the business and the vehicle. Those subjects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV, westbound on El Cajon Boulevard prior to police arriving,” Lt. Stoney says.

He adds, “At this time there are no known injuries as a result of this shooting. This appears to be an isolated incident and although the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, we do not believe there is any further threat in this immediate area right now. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

The scene has been secured and detectives are handling the investigation.