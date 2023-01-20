SLAMMED IN SANTEE, TRANSGENDER WOMAN REVEALS HERSELF AFTER HARSH YMCA RALLY

By Ken Stone and Chris Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

January 19, 2023 (Santee) - Speaker after speaker in front of the Santee YMCA invoked right and wrong, “what is true and what is good,” as they denounced policies that allowed “grown men to parade around naked in women’s showers and locker rooms.”

Radio talker Carl DeMaio, with a previous speaker’s Bible at his feet Wednesday, berated the “child abuser” at the eye of the storm.

Among his 300 or so listeners: a 66-year-old retired county Health and Human Services Agency worker.

The Black woman, whose grandparents marched with Martin Luther King Jr., later stood before a smaller crowd 100 yards away — counterprotesting on behalf of transgender rights.

After praising the Cameron Family YMCA as a “magnificent organization” whose pool and classes helped her lose 60 pounds of post-COVID quarantine weight, she announced:

“I’m Christynne Lili Wrene Wood. I’m the scary transgender woman who that child misidentified as a man.”

A week after 17-year-old Rebecca Philips sparked headlines around the world with her complaint to the Santee City Council, the “adult male” thus revealed herself.

Dance Party Counterprotest

After breaking her silence via Channel 10 News , Wood (whose first name is pronounced KRIS-ten) reflected on her treatment by right-wing media and called out DeMaio.

She spoke to several dozen “dance party” people summoned by former congressional candidate Jose Cortés of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“You’re the people we truly love,” Wood said. “And you’re the next generation to make those Neanderthals irrelevant.”

By then, the 35-minute rally organized by emcee Tracie Thill and her SanteeParents4Choice Facebook group had broken up.

The event — with dozens of sheriff’s deputies present but mainly acting to separate sides — saw some pushing and shouting matches near the pro-trans group. (Mike Forzano, who posted a threatening video on Facebook, reportedly had to work until 11 p.m.)

Pastor Mike Van Meter of Foothills Christian Church praised Philips. “We pray for those who have been blinded by this spiritless age — who think they are standing for love and inclusivity — to see the rotten fruit of their ideology,” he said. “Save us from this madness.” He repeated a theme of the night: “I just want to say to the YMCA: You’re doing it wrong.” Thill, a defeated Santee school board candidate, cited AB 1732 — the Equal Restroom Access Act — and county Board of Supervisors’ policies she said lead to “cultural chaos.” “We no longer feel safe or protected — or respected,” she said to cheers, declaring that family values were declining across the country. Fight Over Rights Foothills Church member Alex Nixon, among the crowd, echoed the rally’s themes about protecting “the rights of children.” “They should accommodate everybody’s rights, not just transgenders but our kids who don’t want to be exposed to any sort of male genitalia,” she told Times of San Diego. A man who gave only his first name — Dave — said he wasn’t offended by trans people, “but the girl has rights too. This is Santee, and we can’t be putting up with this.” Former state Assemblyman Steve Baldwin asked: “Is there some Bible out there that says: Thou shalt expose your children to naked adult males?” Baldwin said a law firm had approached him about bringing a “landmark lawsuit” against the Santee YMCA. “You can mutilate your bodies,” he said to cheers. “But when you come after our minor children, that’s when your rights stop.” Said DeMaio: “It is wrong that the media and the politicians continue to try to normalize this deviant behavior.” In the past, he said, “an adult male in a girls’ bathroom” would have been thrown behind bars. Wood was unbowed. She calmly described what happened Dec. 29 in the Santee locker room, countering the teen’s narrative. “This isn’t going to be as sensational as somebody’s going to want it to be,” Wood began. “I did my water aerobics workout as I always do. I went in with the rest of my aqua sisters. We showered, I dried off, I dressed, I hugged my instructor. I hugged other women and said to all of you: I love you so much. See you next year, and I took off for Palm Springs to visit a friend. That’s it.” She never saw the “terrified” naked girl, who told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday she rushed back to the separate showers at the sight of Wood’s backside. Returning in January, Wood got a phone call from one of her pool mates: “Oh my God, Christynne, I’m so sorry.” Sorry for what? Wood asked. “So you haven’t seen the video on Instagram?” “What video?” Wood replied. The friend said: “Oh my God, dear sister. Let me forward that to you.” It was the first time she’d seen the now-viral City Council clip. Wood said Philips saw no male genitalia — as many outlets wrongly surmised — because she’s had gender confirmation surgery “I don’t know what’s in the mind of that child,” she told Times of San Diego.

She harkened to a 1955 case involving a 14-year-old boy visiting Mississippi from Chicago.

“So there’s a movie out right now about how that kind of a lie and hysteria can lead to tragedy,” Wood said. “The movie’s called ‘Till’ about Emmett Till. The lies of a person got that child beat to death and that’s just the kind of group [here] that would love to pull a stunt like that.”

She added: “Thank God, I’ve got protection and people with me that see to it that I don’t suffer that kind of pain. But don’t you think that there aren’t people over there right now that would love to come over and rip me piece [by] piece?”

Wood denied that the Santee Y betrayed her by issuing apologetic statements to mollify Philips.

“God, no, no, no,” she said. “They have a very fine line to walk. And the point is — they can’t go out of the way to [be] preferential. But they know the truth.”

She said YMCA spokesman Dan Cruz appeared on KUSI last week with the aim of correcting the male-genitalia stories.

“He went there to dispel the lies. … He didn’t go there to talk about floor plans and shower curtains,” Wood said. But the penis myth persisted.

Wood said she couldn’t love the Santee YMCA any more than she does now.

“The Y has been my social and physical home for physical fitness since I was 5” in Springfield, Ohio, she said. “I’m never going to leave them.”

The woman who won a 2021 settlement with another gym — which barred her from the women’s locker room — treasures her “aqua sisters,” who also go out for bagels every third Friday and celebrate birthdays and holidays together.

‘My Families Now’

“I’ve spent Christmas and Thanksgiving with the families of YMCA members, because my own blood families are so far away,” she said. “They’re my families now.”

But if she’d been asked by KUSI for an interview, she would have said: “No, I talk to legitimate news services. I don’t talk to you.”

But she’s sorry for the people at the Y “who’ve been inconvenienced about this. Who’ve only ever shown me love and acceptance.”

Her career included such caring.