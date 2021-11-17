SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES WEBINAR IS NOW ONLINE

East County News Service

November 17, 2021 (San Diego) - Last week, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Assenblywoman Akilah Weber co-hosted a Virtual Small Business Webinar. During this webinar, presenters from State and local agencies discussed a variety of useful resources available to small business owners during these unprecedented times.



If you missed the live webinar, you may still view the recording here. You may also visit 79.asmdc.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/AsmAkilahWeber to view this recording and other resources.



“As we wrap up the year, my office is continuing to plan events that center giving back to our community. Please mark your calendars for the following upcoming events!” says Assemblywoman Weber.



11/20: Turkey Giveaway and Walk-Up Vaccination Clinic



12/1: Select Committee on the Social Determinants of Health (Details Forthcoming)



12/20: SAVE THE DATE – Winter Literacy Book Giveaway (Details Forthcoming)



“As always, my office is here to assist you. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at (619) 531-7913,” the Assemblywoman adds.