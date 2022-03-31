SMALL FIRE DOUSED NEAR LA MESA TROLLEY STOP

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Image: CC via Bing

March 31, 2022 (La Mesa) – A brush fire scorched less than an acre yesterday afternoon before being doused by Heartland Fire & Rescue crews.

The blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near a trolley stop at Amaya Drive and Water Street. Trolley service was not disrupted, however roads in the area were briefly closed, La Mesa Police Department tweeted.

No structures were lost, though homes were nearby, thanks to the efforts of firefighters.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon