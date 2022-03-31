SMALL FIRE DOUSED NEAR LA MESA TROLLEY STOP

East County News Service

Image: CC via Bing

March 31, 2022 (La Mesa) – A brush fire scorched less than an acre yesterday afternoon before being doused by Heartland Fire & Rescue crews.



The blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near a trolley stop at Amaya Drive and Water Street. Trolley service was not disrupted, however roads in the area were briefly closed, La Mesa Police Department tweeted.

No structures were lost, though homes were nearby, thanks to the efforts of firefighters.