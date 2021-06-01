SMALL VEGETATION FIRE IN RANCHITA, NAMED MONTEZUMA FIRE, CONTAINED BY CAL-FIRE IN ROUGHLY AN HOUR

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

UPDATE: @Lambo_Gambo reported the "forward rate of spread has been stopped and fire is contained at 3 acres," around 5:30 p.m. 

By Jonathan Goetz

June 1, 2021 (Ranchita) - Wildfire watch cameras detected a possible wildfire roughly an hour ago, around 4:30 p.m., reported @huntefire and Cal-Fire was immediately dispatched. It turned out to be a small vegetation fire and was named the "Montezuma Fire."

@CALFIRESANDIEGO reported being on the scene at Montezuma Valley Road in Warner Springs, while @SDCountyFires reported it started in the 27900 block of Old Mine Road in Ranchita.

No structures are threatened, reported @SDCountyFires, adding, "SDSO reporting no winds in the area and that the fire is spreading south."


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon