SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES

Story and photos by Shiloh Ireland

 

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside.

 

"It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks.

 

Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd grew to approximately 150 as kids arrived from school. Santa sat patiently for the children to hear their Christmas wishes. It looked like all the participants had a fun afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


