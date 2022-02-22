SNOW DAY: SCHOOLS CLOSED IN EAST COUNTY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

February 22, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Due to an impending snowstorm, schools in the following school districts will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the County Office of Education has announced:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
  • Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will have a late start on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Due to high winds – which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses – schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District were closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Additionally, the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, and Spencer Valley school districts declared a snow day and were closed on Feb. 22.

