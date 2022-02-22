SNOW DAY: SCHOOLS CLOSED IN EAST COUNTY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

February 22, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Due to an impending snowstorm, schools in the following school districts will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the County Office of Education has announced:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will have a late start on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Due to high winds – which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses – schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District were closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Additionally, the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, and Spencer Valley school districts declared a snow day and were closed on Feb. 22.

