SNOW AT LOW LEVELS IN MOUNTAINS; RAIN, WINDS AND COLD WEATHER FORECAST ACROSS COUNTY

East County News Service

File photo: Snow at Pine Valley bridge, by Julie Salmons

January 29, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Heavy snow is forecast in East County’s mountain areas today through Tuesday morning, dropping as low as 3,500 feet in elevation by Monday morning. Strong winds, particularly in mountain and desert areas, are also predicted through Monday, along with widespread rain at lower elevations over the next two days.

The National Weather Service predicts the following snow levels in San Diego County mountains:

1 to 3 inches between 3500-4500 feet



3 to 6 inches between 4500-5500 feet



6 to 12 inches above 5500 feet, with isolated amounts over 1 foot

Light snowfall is also possible in high desert areas.

Elsewhere in the county, these rainfall levels are forecast:

Coast: 0.25-0.60"



Valleys:0.25-1.00"



Mountains: 1.00-1.50"



Deserts: 0.10-0.50"

Treacherous travel conditions are expected in the mountains due to ice and snow forming slick roadways with chain controls possible. Snow may accumulate along I-8 in East County and in the Cajon pass on I-15 for motorists heading north. Slippery roadways and minor street flooding could impact motorists in urban areas.

A cold air mass will bring chilly temperatures dipping into the 20s in the mountains, high 30s in inland areas such as El Cajon, and in the 40s along the coast.





