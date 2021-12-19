SNOW VALLEY MOUNTAIN RESORT IS NOW OPEN FOR WINTER 2021-2022: THERE’S A LOT NEW AT SO CAL’S LONGEST CONTINUOUSLY OPERATING SKI RESORT, NOW CELEBRATING ITS 84TH SEASON

East County News Service

December 19, 2021 (Running Springs) – Numerous enhancements at Snow Valley Mountain Resort await skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 Winter Season in the San Bernardino Mountains. Improvements at Southern California’s longest continuously operating ski area include a new 100-foot moving carpet lift in the Children's Learning Center; expanded snowmaking for the Snow Play sledding area; and new Head rental equipment.

These and other improvements come on top of Snow Valley’s $8 Million investment over the past four winter seasons, including opening Southern California’s only six-person high-speed chairlift, expanded snowmaking, increased access to legendary Slide Peak, a faster equipment rental process, 100% expansion of Snow Play/sledding lanes, and new alfresco drinking and dining options.

New in the Base Area: All buildings are freshly painted and the restrooms fully renovated.

New at Ski School: The new Sunkid 100-foot Moving Carpet in the Children's Learning Center expands Snow Valley's learning-only terrain and boosts the number of runs new skiers and snowboarders can take during their lessons, more quickly preparing them to load regular chairlifts and mix with experienced skiers and snowboarders. This allows Snow Valley to provide more lessons and result in reduced demand for regular lifts. On a moving carpet, falls are rare. Ski school participants just step on the moving carpet, like an airport moving walkway, and stand still while it slowly transports them to the top of the slope where they slide off. There's no catching the front edge of a ski or snowboard, like on a rope tow, which leads to falling down with a bruised ego. And no gloves or mittens get caught like they can on a rope tow. Snow Valley is "Southern California's #1 "Beginner Friendly Resort," according to multiple awards from the Liftopia "Best in Snow Awards."

"Snow Valley's new moving carpet makes learning easier and more fun," says Snow Valley Vice President and General Manager, Kevin A. Somes. "Aspiring skiers and snowboarders now comfortably move up the hill like magic. So, they look forward to their next ride and are likely to stick with the sport. Mixing with experienced skiers and snowboarders on traditional lifts and runs can be very intimidating for new participants.”

New in the Rental Shop: For the first time, Snow Valley is offer equipment rental reservations online. Allowing guests to save time, as they easily choose from hundreds of brand-new Head skis, snowboards, boots and helmets for adults and kids, including the latest technology to improve everyone’s skiing and snowboarding. Snow Valley offers a friendly yet efficient approach to providing rental equipment, accommodate more people in less time. The Snow Valley Rental Shop’s experienced staff offers a greeting desk to field guests’ questions, which greatly reduces stress for first-timers and near-newbies. This increases the chances they stick with snow sports.

New at Snow Play: Southern California’s only lift-served sledding is better than ever for winter 2021-2022, with expanded snowmaking for up to 14 lanes. This delights non-skiers/snowboarders that want to enjoy beautiful winter mountains -and skiers and snowboarders that want to sled too. Snow Valley's Snow Play area is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow Play is lift served Fridays through Sundays and during holiday periods. Other days, sledders walk up the hill. Sleds are always included with Snow Valley’s Snow Play lift tickets.

New Touchless Ticketing: Snow Valley is expanding it touchless-ticketing, introducing multiple new REDYREF Interactive outdoor ticketing kiosks as an option to traditional ticket windows for purchasing or picking up lift tickets purchased online. Snow Valley strongly encourages purchasing tickets online at snow-valley.com.

New Season Pass Partners: The 2021-2022 Snow Valley “Snow Pass” is arguably the best value in the history of So Cal skiing, as it includes dozens of free lift tickets for ski resorts in California, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, New York and beyond. And new for winter 2021-2022, Snow Valley “Snow Pass” holders can get even more lift tickets at 70 additional ski resorts in the US, Canada and Japan by purchasing an “Indy Pass” add-on option, which are only available to premium season pass holders at select ski resorts. See IndySkiPass.com.

New Ski & Stay Package: “Ticket to ride in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. with Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa” The Ski & Stay offer, available Dec. 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, includes overnight accommodations and two direct-to-lift passes to Snow Valley Mountain, letting guests skip the ticket line and head straight to the good stuff. A two-night minimum stay is required for weekend bookings. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available at https://www.lakearrowheadresort.com/.

Covid-19: Snow Valley will follow all California and San Bernardino County COVID-19 guidance.

About Snow Valley: Snow Valley, located in the San Bernardino Mountains in Running Springs, CA, 20 miles from San Bernardino and is one of the largest resorts in the San Bernardino National Forest. With a fantastic Snow Sports School, Snow Play (sledding), a wide variety of lifts and terrain over 240 acres plus other services, Snow Valley offers a great resort experience close to home. Night skiing is offered on Fridays and Saturdays, including during holiday periods. Snow Valley offers 1,041 feet of vertical drop, with its summit at 7,841 feet and its base at 6,800 feet. Its longest run is one mile.

"Snow Valley is the closest ski area to the valley floor, five miles east of Running Springs on Highway 18, 30 minutes closer than Big Bear Lake resorts," as reported by OnTheSnow.com. The resort is in the San Bernardino National Forest, and the entrance to its gigantic parking lot is at 35100 State Highway 18, Running Springs, CA 92382. www.onthesnow.com/california/snow-valley/ski-resort

For more information and visuals, see http://www.snow-valley.com/ and http://www.snow-valley.com/explore_sv/photo_gallery.html or call (909) 867-2751.