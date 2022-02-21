SNOWSTORMS TO IMPACT I-8, CREATE WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS IN MOUNTAINS

By Miriam Raftery

File photo: Snow on Sunrise Highway, Mt. Laguna

February 21, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – A severe storm moving into our area is forecast to bring heavy rains across most of the county, along with high winds and substantial snow in mountain areas today through Wednesday. Snowfall is forecast to dip below 4,000 feet, including portions of Interstate 8 east of Alpine.

Mount Laguna could get up to a foot and a half of snow, with six to eight inches forecast for Julian. The blizzard could create white-out conditions in snowy areas, so avoid travel if possible. Frost is forecast for some valley areas including Ramona and Escondido.

Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are forecast in mountains and in desert areas such as Borrego and Ocotillo Wells.

Along the coast, strong rip currents will result in dangerous swimming conditions, while rough seas and gusty winds will cause dangerous conditions for small boats through Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are also possible, potentially bringing hail and up to 1.5 inches of rain in some parts of the county.