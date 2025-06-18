SOME EVACUATIONS LIFTED IN MONTE FIRE

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

Image by Josh Stotler, East County Magazine: Helicopter scoops water to fight fire on day one of #MonteFire

June 18, 2025 (Lakeside)-- On day three of the #MonteFire, 976 acres have burned and the wildfire fire is 25% containment.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for an area off El Monte due to improved containment of the fire. If you had to evacuate your home in this area, it is now safe to return. All other evacuation orders and warnings, which are in remote areas away from homes, remain in place until further notice. To see maps of the affected areas, visit: https://protect.genasys.com/hazards/2f3488c6-736d-4161-aff6-a7729a7e28c0?z=14&latlon=32.89795864312755%2C-116.83490992590015 and https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

The Temporary Evacuation Point at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon, will be closed.

The road closure at El Monte Road/Yucca Road will remain in effect for non-residents and will be actively monitored by the California Highway Patrol. At this time, only residents will be allowed through the road closure.

Please drive carefully, as firefighters will continue to work in the area to mitigate the hazards and strengthen control lines. Dust and noise will be present throughout the day and night. Smoke may be seen from areas where the fire is still burning, but there is no threat to the public.

The Monte Fire remains an active incident. Please monitor the Genasys Protect App, San Diego App and other official social media channels from public safety agencies for the latest updates.