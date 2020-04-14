SONY GLOBAL RELIEF FUND FOR COVID-19 TO GIVE $100 MILLION IN AID TO MEDICAL, EDUCATION AND CREATIVE COMMUNITY

Source: Sony

May 24, 2020 (San Diego) --- Sony Corporation, based in Rancho Bernardo, has established the "Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19," a 100 million US dollar fund to support those around the world affected by the COVID-19 virus. According to the company’s press release, Sony will provide support in mainly three areas "Medical" "Education" and the "Creative Community."

Medical

10 million U.S. dollars of the fund will be devoted first to individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus. Sony will also work with its external partners to explore ways that it can support activities that prevent the further spread and contribute to treatment of the virus.

Supporting Organizations (As of April 2020)

Relief Activities

Education

Children who represent the next generation, are losing education opportunities as a result of school closures. Sony will explore ways to leverage its technologies in support of education activities, and cooperate with educators to implement these measures.

Creative Community

In terms of the creative community such as music, pictures, games and animation, together with its group companies engaged in the entertainment industry, Sony will seek ways to support up-and-coming creators, artists and all those in professions supporting the industry, who have been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts and live events, or the shutting down of film and television productions.

Relief Activities

As a "Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology," Sony strives to be engaged in a wide range of relief activities together with its partners and stakeholders to once again contribute to filling the world with emotion.