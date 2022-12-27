SOUTHWEST'S WINTER MELTDOWN BLAMED ON OUTDATED CREW SCHEDULING TECHNOLOGY

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego International Airport website shows departing flights status at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The departure board for San Diego International Airport makes it clear than almost all of the air travel problems now are due to Southwest Airlines‘ operational meltdown.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the departure board showed Alaska, American, Delta and Spirit with on-time departures over the next two hours. But every Southwest flight was canceled or delayed.

To be fair, Alaska and Lufthansa also showed delayed flights, and a British Airways flight during the period was canceled, but all other travel problems involved Southwest, which has the most flights out of San Diego.

The problem according to multiple media reports is outdated technology that made it difficult for the budget airline to recover from the severe winter storm that pummeled the East Coast and Midwest.

“We had aircraft that were available, but the process of matching up those crew members with the aircraft could not be handled by our technology,” Southwest said told Reuters.

The airline said crew schedulers had to match planes with staff manually, a process it called “extraordinarily difficult.”