SPEAKER PELOSI’S HUSBAND BRUTALLY ASSAULTED AT HOME BY HAMMER-WIELDING MAGA SUPPORTER

By Miriam Raftery

October 28, 2022 (San Francisco) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, was brutally assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Police have confirmed that the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” not realizing that the Speaker was not in town.

Paul Pelosi managed to dial 911 and kept the line open, allowing a 911 operator to hear the exchange and dispatch police.

Officers arrived in time to witness the elderly Pelosi struggling with the assailant, who bashed Paul Pelosi in the head before police officers wrestled him to the ground.

The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felony crimes, CNN reports. His social media posts indicate he is a MAGA Republican and Trump supporter who promoted conspiracy theories online about the 2020 election, the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, COVID-19 and more.

Speaker Pelosi is next in the line of succession for the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris. Nancy Pelosi and the Pelosi’s five children have all flown to San Francisco to be with Paul Pelosi, who underwent five hours of surgery to repair a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hand. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Speaker Pelosi’s office.

Locally, the attack drew bipartisan condemnation from East County’s Congressional representatives.

Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs tweeted, “I’m so thankful that Paul Pelosi is safe and will make a full recovery, but this news is disturbing and unacceptable. No one – including elected officials and their families—should be the victim of violence and harassment.”

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa posted on his Twitter account, “I’m shocked by news of the terrible attack on Paul Pelosi in his own home. Hoping for a swift and full recovery.”