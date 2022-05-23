THE SPINNERS BRING PHILLY SOUL SOUNDS TO SYCUAN MAY 28

East County News Service

May 23, 2022 (El Cajon) –The Spinners, one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history, take stage in a live concert May 28 at 8 p.m. at Sycuan’s Live and Up Close Theatre. With a legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners released their latest all-new original album in 2021, the aptly-titled, “Round the Block and Back Again.”

The group’s songs of romance and heartbreak have for decades topped the Pop, R&B and now Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles including “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubber Band Man” and many more– earning Six Grammy nominations, 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process.

Though The Spinners popularized, and came to embody, the lush sound of Philly Soul in the 1970s, they got their start in Detroit at Motown, in 1954. The Spinners signed with Atlantic Records in 1972, teaming up with producer Thom Bell in Philadelphia, where the group blossomed under his masterful productions.

The Spinners had another classic hit single, “Working My Way Back to You,” topping the Pop and R&B charts, earning the group its 12th gold record. The “The Love Trippin “album’s release, included “Cupid,” one of the fastest-selling records in The Spinners ’career.

The Spinners have not skipped a beat, as Round the Block and Back Again, makes clear. The album was submitted in 2021 for a Grammy R&B nomination and the single “Cliché, for traditional R&B performance.

Today, Henry Fambrough, founder and remaining original member, is joined onstage by Jessie Peck, Marvin Taylor, Ronnie Moss, and CJ Jefferson. They are always backed up by their own soul-infused band and on unique performances, a full orchestra.

For tickets, visit https://sycuancasino.yapsody.com/event/index/719307/the-spinners.