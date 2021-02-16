SPLASHDOWN: EL CAJON SEEKS FUNDS TO ADD WATER PLAY FEATURE TO PARK

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Kids frolic in a spray park at Santee Lakes

February 16, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Children in El Cajon may soon have a water feature to play in and enjoy. The City has approved asking staff to come back with proposals and possible funding sources to add a water feature, such as a splashpad or other cost-effective water feature, to Wells Park.

The city has many children from low-income households with only limited access to recreational facilities, so Councilman Gary Kendrick wants to provide a fun way to help kids cool off on those hot summer days.

“I grew up in Santee and we didn’t have air conditioning until I was 14,” Kendrick says. “Summer heat, like in El Cajon, could be brutal so we would set up a sprinkler and had a great time running through it in the front yard. But we have a lot of children who live in apartments on the valley floor who don’t have front yards. This would be our gift to the children of El Cajon.”