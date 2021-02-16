SPLASHDOWN: EL CAJON SEEKS FUNDS TO ADD WATER PLAY FEATURE TO PARK

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Miriam Raftery
 
Photo: Kids frolic in a spray park at Santee Lakes
 
February 16, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Children in El Cajon may soon have a water feature to play in and enjoy. The City has approved asking staff to come back with proposals and possible funding sources to add a water feature, such as a splashpad or other cost-effective water feature, to Wells Park. 

The city has many children from low-income households with only limited access to recreational facilities, so Councilman Gary Kendrick wants to provide a fun way to help kids cool off on those hot summer days. 

 
“I grew up in Santee and we didn’t have air conditioning until I was 14,” Kendrick says.  “Summer heat, like in El Cajon, could be brutal so we would set up a sprinkler and had a great time running through it in the front yard.  But we have a lot of children who live in apartments on the valley floor who don’t have front yards. This would be our gift to the children of  El Cajon.”
 
The proposal by Councilman Kendrick passed the City Council unanimously But whether it will win final approval, and just how elaborate any future water feature could be, will likely depend on finding funding, such as through grants or a donation from a local service club. 
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Comments

Sonneries de téléphone pour Android 2021

Submitted by on

Je rejoins un forum pour les amateurs de musique et c'est un endroit idéal pour se faire des amis, partager des chansons préférées et échanger de la musique téléphonique internationale. La musique devient plus spéciale lorsque quelqu'un mélange la guitare et le piano. Le son de deux instruments émis créera des sons spéciaux et évocateurs dans l'esprit des gens. Il est l'un des membres d'un groupe de pop adolescente. Mais maintenant, il a un album solo. Ses chansons sont de la musique de danse mais j'aime sa voix et sa danse. Je soutiens l'idée que la voix d'un chanteur est un point important dans la musique pop. En fait, j'aime tous les types de musique. Mais ma partie préférée est la pop. C'est parce que la plupart des gens écoutent de la musique. La musique pop est la musique la plus populaire autour de nous. Il a un bon point, on peut l'entendre facilement et le trouver simple. Quelqu'un a dit un jour: "Dans un espace poétique accompagné des mélodies mélodieuses de la musique nous aidera à aimer la vie et à détendre notre âme plus que jamais. Montre beaucoup de choses que les mots ne peuvent parfois pas, et je pense que mon temps libre serait beaucoup plus ennuyeux sans les sonneries de téléphone portable Mon type de musique préféré est la musique pop. Les sonneries de téléphone ne sont pas naturelles. Pour que des chansons accompagnent les années, un artiste doit être créatif dans sa composition. Et lorsque les œuvres voient le jour, l'accueil enthousiaste des auditeurs sera le facteur qui marquera le succès de ces œuvres. Ces raisons m'excitent, alors j'aime la musique pop. Téléchargez des sonneries SMS, des sonneries de téléphone Samsung, les dernières sonneries iPhone. Ceci est un fournisseur de sonneries sms, sonneries Samsung, sonneries iPhone, nouvelles sonneries de téléphone de 2021.https://sonneriepro.com/ - Il s'agit d'un site Web en ligne proposant des sonneries gratuites pour Android, iPhone. Ceci est un fournisseur de sonneries sms, sonneries Samsung, sonneries iPhone, nouvelles sonneries de téléphone de 2020. Téléchargez des sonneries SMS, des sonneries de téléphone Samsung, les dernières sonneries iPhone.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange