Spotlight on the Desert: ABF annual photo contest returns to Borrego Springs

East County News Service

Jan. 22, 2026 (Borrego Springs) -- The rugged beauty of the Anza-Borrego Desert will take center stage as the Anza-Borrego Foundation kicks off the 20th anniversary edition of the Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest.

The event starts the afternoon of Jan. 31 with the judge's critique at Steele/Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center. Winners will have their photographs shown at the 2026 Photo Contest exhibit, where the community and visitors will get to enjoy the desert through the eyes of the region’s most talented photographers.

The month-long celebration of visual storytelling begins with a day of reveals and expert insights, culminating in a gallery show that supports the continued preservation of California’s largest state park.

At 1 p.m. at the Research Center, the public will be able to watch the unveiling of the top picks across six distinct categories, with judges providing live commentary on what made the winning shots stand out, offering tips for amateur photographers looking to give their own work more impact.

This session is a one-time-only event and will not be recorded for later viewing.

Following the critique, the action moves to the Borrego Art Institute for the official opening reception, which is set for 3 to 5 p.m. in the center's North Wing Gallery. There, attendees can mingle with the winning photographers and the judges who selected them.

This year’s competition features six categories that capture the diverse spirit of the park: Animals of the Anza-Borrego Desert, Plants of the Anza-Borrego Desert, Landscapes of the Anza-Borrego Desert, Nightscapes of the Anza-Borrego Desert, Black & White, and People Enjoying the Park.

While first, second, and third-place winners in each category will receive ribbons and annual ABF memberships, the winner of "Best in Show" earns a premier prize package that includes a two-night stay at the historic La Casa del Zorro, dinner for two at Rams Hill and a gift certificate for an ABF educational program.

For those who cannot attend the opening day, the full exhibit will be open to the public at the Borrego Art Institute from Feb. 1-22. The nonprofit BAI serves as a gathering place for art lovers and art explorers alike.

All printed entries on display will be available for purchase, with proceeds directly benefiting ABF’s programs, which focus on land conservation, education and research within the park.

For more information on the gallery's seasonal schedule, visit BAI here.